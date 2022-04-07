Chicago on alert as dozens of new coronavirus cases emerge

Dozens of new coronavirus cases have emerged in Chicago as the city’s positivity rate continues to rise while residents remain indoors during a chilly spring season.

As of April 5, the positivity rate in Chicago was 1.7 percent, up from 1.3 percent a week ago on March 29. On March 22, the city’s positivity rate was 1.1 percent.

The neighborhoods with the highest positivity are mostly downtown and the city’s North Side, which have the highest vaccination rates in the city. Zip code 60661, which includes The Loop, West Town and the near South, West and North Sides, had a positivity rate of 6.5 percent, the highest in the city and higher than the state positivity rate of 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in most Black neighborhoods on the South and West Sides remains lower one percent with all below the city average, according to April 5 data from Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard.

However, the positivity rate in 13 Black zip codes has been inching up in the past three weeks. Last week, Englewood’s zip code 60621 reported a zero-positivity rate for five days before it jumped to .4 percent on April 5. In zip code 60616, which includes Grand Boulevard, Washington Park, Kenwood and Washington Park, the positivity rate on April 5 was 1.8 percent, the highest on the South Side and the only one above the city average. The previous positive rate on March 29 was 1 percent. Three additional Black zip codes on the South Side had positivity rates over one percent after reporting a lower positivity rate the previous week.