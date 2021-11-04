‘Dopesick’ provides the “dope” on OxyContin and the opioid crisis

During the panel, Dawson, who is Black, mentioned the concern about opioids when the crack epidemic was believed to only affect those living in Black communities and didn’t garner such national support.

Dawson, who plays Bridget Meyer, is an investigator who works with the diversion division and learns that the FDA constantly accepted the words of Purdue when placing precautions on the prescription labels—even believing that any addictions weren’t addictions at all, but as one pharma principal called it “pseudo-addiction,” which is vaguely described as the desperate drug-seeking of the undertreated pain patient and distinguishing these pleas from the desperate drug-seeking of the addict.

“This is affecting people across the nation, across the world in a different way significantly than in the way they were able to kind of paint it before as affecting certain individuals and certain communities only.”

She added: “I think that that’s just the fallacy of that, and how it was always a fallacy and has now just been broken open. And there’s just no denying how much more connected we all are to this story. It’s not so unique.”

Keaton echoed Dawson’s sentiments, with an explosive but accurate comment: “That’s the other thing, how it shines a light on white-collar—white and white-collar—America and its guilt, really.

When Rosario talks about the war on drugs, and all the way up to what happens now, this is a David and Goliath story.

“But it’s so clear now, and what has always been the case—and that’s what I mean about stigma—if you really look at the exponential damage often done by white-collar crime compared to some kid in inner-city, but it could be a kid out in the country selling a bag of weed to maybe help pay his rent or maybe just put a few bucks in his pocket because he wants to go see something. How do you even compare the two?”