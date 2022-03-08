fbpx
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
HomeChicagoDonna Miller On The Ballot For Re-Election
ChicagoLocal News

Donna Miller On The Ballot For Re-Election

By Crusader Staff
0
5
Donna Miller

I filed for Re-Election!!!

Thanks to your support, we exceeded our goal!!

We filled four times the number of petitions required to be on the ballot. I am officially on the ballot and excited about building on the work we started during my first term.

I am making a strong push for re-election because I am committed to the South and Southwest Suburbs. Since taking office in 2018, I advocated for substantial investments for the South Suburbs. Millions of dollars have been awarded to the 6th District for small business assistance and recovery, emergency management, infrastructure improvements, public health assistance, and other vital programs.

Now, that I am on the ballot for re-election, I am making plans to continue the work as I proudly represent one of the most diverse districts in Cook County.

#GoDonnaGo

Previous articleRep. Bobby Rush’s Emmett Till Antilynching Act Passes U.S. Senate Unanimously
Next articleBiden to announce Russian energy import ban
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Celebrates World Kidney Day

Crusader Staff - 0
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) will celebrate World Kidney Day on March 10, 2022 with a full day of activities and events...

Biden to announce Russian energy import ban

Donna Miller On The Ballot For Re-Election

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com