Donna Miller On The Ballot For Re-Election

I filed for Re-Election!!!

Thanks to your support, we exceeded our goal!!

We filled four times the number of petitions required to be on the ballot. I am officially on the ballot and excited about building on the work we started during my first term.

I am making a strong push for re-election because I am committed to the South and Southwest Suburbs. Since taking office in 2018, I advocated for substantial investments for the South Suburbs. Millions of dollars have been awarded to the 6th District for small business assistance and recovery, emergency management, infrastructure improvements, public health assistance, and other vital programs.

Now, that I am on the ballot for re-election, I am making plans to continue the work as I proudly represent one of the most diverse districts in Cook County.

#GoDonnaGo