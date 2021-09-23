CTA and Metra team up to help fans travel to Bears games throughout NFL season

Throughout the month of September and beyond, the CTA and Metra will “Team Up to Score a Touchdown When It Comes to Getting Bears Fans to Soldier Field This Fall.”
According to the CTA, the #128 Soldier Field Express Bus, #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express Bus and six Metra lines are among the fastest, most convenient and affordable travel options on game day for fans.
“Football is back at Soldier Field, Bears fans!” said the CTA via a press release.
“Starting with the Chicago Bears’ regular-season home opener on Sunday, September 19, and continuing through the 2021 season, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra can help you sack surge pricing, traffic jams and parking hassles.”
“We’ve teamed up to score the easiest, most convenient and most affordable travel options to get you to and from the game. The winning combination of the CTA’s #128 Soldier Field Express, #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express and the Roosevelt station served by the Red/Green/Orange Lines, can get you within steps of the stadium.”
In addition to city travel, suburban fans will be provided six Metra lines convenient for rail connections to Chicago’s Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center. This is also where the CTA’s #128 Soldier Field Express offers express bus service to Soldier Field.
The Metra Electric Line’s Museum Campus/11th Street Station is adjacent to Soldier Field and Metra will be providing extra service on the Metra Electric on game days.
For just $5, football fans boarding at either Union or Ogilvie stations can get an express, round trip to and from Soldier Field. A reduced fare of $2.50 is also available for seniors and children ages 7 – 11.
No fare will be collected at Soldier Field. This express service is available 90 minutes prior to kickoff and 60 minutes after the game ends.
Metra riders can also save money with Metra’s Sunday Pass, which allows unlimited travel on any Metra line for only $7. If you’re bringing the family, Metra’s Family Fares allows up to three children under 12 to ride free with a fare-paying adult.
Metra lines that connect suburban Bears fans to either Union Station or Ogilvie, where they can catch the #128 Soldier Field Express, are:
• Union Station:
• BNSF Railway
• Milwaukee North • MilwaukeeWest
• Ogilvie Transportation Center: • Union Pacific North
• Union Pacific Northwest • UnionPacificWest
Know before you go!
The CTA and Metra strongly recommend that customers plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and purchase fares in advance.
Masks are required on the CTA and Metra: per federal mandate, masks or face coverings are required on all CTA and Metra properties, even if you are vaccinated. As such, all customers are required to wear masks/coverings while on a CTA bus, CTA, or Metra train, platform, or in a station or other building or facility owned and operated by the CTA and Metra.
Free masks are available on every bus and at every rail station.
