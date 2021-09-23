CTA and Metra team up to help fans travel to Bears games throughout NFL season

Throughout the month of September and beyond, the CTA and Metra will “Team Up to Score a Touchdown When It Comes to Getting Bears Fans to Soldier Field This Fall.”

According to the CTA, the #128 Soldier Field Express Bus, #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express Bus and six Metra lines are among the fastest, most convenient and affordable travel options on game day for fans.

“Football is back at Soldier Field, Bears fans!” said the CTA via a press release.

“Starting with the Chicago Bears’ regular-season home opener on Sunday, September 19, and continuing through the 2021 season, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra can help you sack surge pricing, traffic jams and parking hassles.”