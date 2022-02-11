CTA and Metra “Carpool” to “Drive” You to the Chicago Auto Show 2022

Leave the driving to us! CTA and Metra offer convenient bus and rail service to McCormick Place for the Auto Show

Take our “cars” to find your future car and avoid traffic tie-ups and parking problems along the way! The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra offer the most stress-free and affordable ways to get to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, taking place Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 21, 2022, at McCormick Place.

By CTA Train

The Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station is located within walking distance, west of McCormick Place. Customers can connect to the Green Line via multiple rail lines (Red, Orange, Blue, Brown and Pink lines), which provide free transfers at multiple locations and will have signage directing customers where to transfer and exit.

By Metra Rail

Metra Electric Line trains will be making extra stops at the McCormick Place Station for the duration of the show. Metra riders on rail lines that arrive at Chicago Union Station, LaSalle Street Station and the Ogilvie Transportation Center can board the CTA’s Auto Show shuttle buses for direct service to McCormick Place (see below).

By CTA Bus

McCormick Place is served by the #3 King Drive and the #21 Cermak routes.

Special CTA Auto Show Shuttle Bus

Take the Auto Show shuttle bus to McCormick Place. The shuttle bus provides a fast ride to and from McCormick Place, for:

Union Station (Southbound on Clinton at Quincyor Eastbound on Jackson at the River)

Ogilvie Transportation Center(Southbound on Clinton at Madison)

LaSalle Street Station (Eastbound on Jackson at Financial Place)

For Metra riders taking Metra to downtown, the bus will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day for the duration of the Auto Show. Signs on the buses will indicate “Auto Show.”

More Auto Show, Less Fare

A reminder to all customers, especially suburban car enthusiasts: CTA and Metra are an even more economical and affordable option to travel to the Auto Show.

In 2022, the CTA permanently lowered the price of all unlimited ride passes. Good choices for Auto Show visitors include:

1-day/24-hour pass: $5 (Down from $10)

3-day/72-hour pass: $15 (Down from $20)

7-day pass: $20 (Down from $28)

For weekday travel, Metra offers two fare options to make the trip even more affordable:

The $10 Day Pass allows for unlimited travel throughout the Metra system.

The $6 Day Pass is good for unlimited travel between three fare zones.

Both passes can be purchased on the Ventra app only.

On weekends, Metra offers a $10 Weekend Pass (available on the Ventra app only) good for unlimited travel on Metra, or a $7 Saturday/Sunday Pass, which can be purchased through the app or from ticket agents and conductors, and provides unlimited travel on either Sat. or Sun.

And remember to bring the family. On weekdays, children under 7 ride free with a fare-paying adult, and tickets for children ages 7 to 11 are half price. On weekends, Metra’s Family Fares allow up to three children 11 and under ride free with each fare-paying adult.

Know before you go!

The CTA and Metra strongly recommend that customers plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and purchase fares in advance.

Masks are required on CTA and Metra: Per federal mandate, masks or face coverings are required on all CTA and Metra properties — even if you are vaccinated. As such, all customers are required to wear masks/coverings while on a CTA bus, CTA or Metra train, platform or in a station or other building or facility owned and operated by the CTA and Metra. Free masks are available on every CTA bus and at every CTA rail station.

Stay in the Loop on CTA service and follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@CTA) for system travel updates and alerts. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.

For the latest information on Metra service, follow your Metra line on Twitter (@Metra) or sign up for service alerts for your line at metra.com. Metra Customer Service at 312-322-6777 is available to assist you from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After 5 p.m. weekdays and on Saturdays, the RTA Travel Information Center is available to assist you at 312-836-7000.

For more information to plan your Auto Show visit, please check metra.com or transitchicago.com. Also, please see map below for Auto Show shuttle bus.