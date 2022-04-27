Crusader articles lead to presidential pardon of first Black Secret Service Agent – Abraham Bolden

The Abraham Bolden Project released a statement to the media on April 26, 2022, as well as this personal note to the Chicago Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell:

“Thank you for being at the forefront of justice. Your transformational leadership is the primary reason your reporter, Erick Johnson, was able to publish articles about Abraham Bolden. I have attached a press release, but had to personally thank you for being the voice in the Black community. Continue until.”

Statement from The Abraham Bolden Project

“On behalf of Abraham Bolden, his son, Dr. Daaim Shabazz and The Bolden Family, please accept our sincere thanks for your prayers, support and gestures of kindness through these years. This morning, President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice granted Abraham Bolden a full pardon. After waiting 58 years, the wheels of justice moved and we thank God for Grace.

There were countless individuals, journalists and lawmakers that stood with us during this process and we are eternally grateful. Today, The Statute of Liberty cleared her throat, so justice could be heard.”

Roosevelt Wilson

Chair, The Abraham Bolden Project

