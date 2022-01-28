COVID-19 deaths in Black Chicago nearly double to 125 in one week

While the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods, the death toll in one week nearly doubled, to 125 casualties, according to a Crusader analysis of the latest data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Approximately 68 people died of COVID-19 in 20 Black zip codes last week. But the latest 125 deaths give a disturbing picture of a surge that continues to ravage Chicago’s Black neighborhoods even as spread of the coronavirus continues to decrease.

In just one week, five Black zip codes had deaths in the double digits. The highest was 60628 (Roseland, West Pullman, and Pullman), where 14 people died within seven days of COVID-19, public health data shows.

Three zip codes each had 11 COVID-19 deaths, including 60617 (East Side, South Chica- go, Avalon Park, South Shore), 60620 (Auburn Gresham, Chatham, Beverly), and 60636 (Englewood, West Englewood, Chatham).

There were 10 deaths in zip code 60644, which covers the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Two zip codes each had eight COVID-19 deaths in one week. They include 60609 (Douglas, Grand Boulevard, Englewood, New City) and 60619 (Chatham, Greater

Grand Crossing, Burnside, South Shore). At least seven Black zip codes had at least five deaths each.

In the previous week, at least one death occurred in 19 of 20 Black populated zip codes. The latest week included at least two deaths in all 20 zip codes.

A total of 315 people died of COVID-19 in zip code 60629 (West Lawn, Chicago Lawn, Ashburn) since the pandemic began two years ago. In the North and South Lawndale neighborhoods (60623), a total of 302 people died from the disease. And the total death toll in the Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman neighborhoods (60628) is 284.

The vaccination rate in most of the Black zip codes continues to be among the lowest in Chicago. Four out of five zip codes that had COVID-19 deaths in the double digits had vaccination rates under 70 percent.

Amid the fatalities are positivity rates that continue to drop in Black neighborhoods.