Cook County Health Re-opens 3 Vaccination Sites

With support from the State of Illinois and Cook County, Cook County Health is re-opening mass vaccination sites in Forest Park, Matteson and Des Plaines.

The sites are located at:

7630 West Roosevelt Road, Forest Park

Opened January 18

4647 Promenade Way, Matteson

Opened January 20

1155 East Oakton Street, Des Plaines

Opening Saturday, January 22

Hours of operation for all mass vaccination locations will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8 am to 6 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm. Hours are subject to change. See MyShotCookCounty.com for the latest details.

Individuals who make an appointment via vaccine.cookcountyil.gov will be prioritized. Walk-ins will also be welcome on a first come first served basis.

Anyone age 5 and older should get vaccinated. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at all sites, and individuals will be able to receive primary vaccinations or booster shots.

Booster shots are recommended for all people ages 12 and older and are to be given 5 months after a person’s second shot of Pfizer or Moderna. Individuals who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson are encouraged to get a booster shot, preferably of Pfizer or Moderna, two months later.

Across suburban Cook County, 80 percent of residents have gotten at least one dose vaccine, but less than 40 percent have received a booster shot.

Booster shots are essential to increase the body’s ability to fight COVID-19 infection.

“While there may be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals, with the booster, we’re able to generate enough antibodies to protect people against the progression of their infection and disease, to keep them out of the hospital and keep them from dying,” said Dr. Greg Huhn, CCH Vaccine Coordinator and infectious disease physician.