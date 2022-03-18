Congressional Black Caucus Applauds House Passage of the Crown Act

“Every day in this country, Black women and girls face discrimination because of their natural hair at their workplaces and schools. So today, I proudly voted yes on the #CROWNAct to finally end race-based hair discrimination once and for all. It’s simple — discrimination against Black hair is discrimination based on race. I look forward to swift passage of this critical legislation in the Senate and to standing with President Biden as he signs it into law. To every young Black girl and boy, I say to you, your hair — from your kinks to your curls, from your fros to your fades, from your locs to your braids — is a crown. Be proud of your hair and know the Congressional Black Caucus is fighting for you,” said Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty.

“Natural Black hair is often deemed ‘unprofessional’ simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards,” said Rep. Watson Coleman, sponsor of the Crown Act. “Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people. I’m proud to have played a part to ensure that we end discrimination against people for how their hair grows out of their head.”