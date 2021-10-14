Reverend Jackson’s 80th birthday drew accolades from the mayor, prominent figures and youth

Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated his 80th birthday for two days last week and received special offerings and gifts from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar, and students from Africa and Puerto Rico. He received numerous pledges of support, including a huge presence of Chicago’s West Side ministers, live at the historic Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.

Friday and Saturday’s events were decorated in gold and purple balloons, the colors of Jackson’s Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. At Friday’s clergy luncheon, scores of ministers, many from the West Side, celebrated Jackson’s actual birthday on October 8, where Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, III, served as Master of Ceremonies.

Friday, Father Michael Pfleger led a prayer for Jackson thanking God for the life of Jackson and for his “consistency in a day when there are so many pop-up activists. Thank you for your tenacity to hold on to justice like a Pitbull and would not let it go until it rolls down like a river. Thank you for his determination…his faithfulness… his willingness to bear your cross, God.