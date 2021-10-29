Rev. Jackson: Jelani Day case “ain’t over”

When Reverend Jesse Jackson and his son Jonathan Jackson issued a clarion call to protest the unsolved and mysterious murder of 25-year-old medical student Jelani Day, a diverse crowd responded to a “See-It-For- Yourself ” tour of Day’s last time in life but not without pushback from Peru, Illinois, police.

On Tuesday, October 26, a day after Jackson spoke to scores of Illinois State University Black Student Union members about the Day case, the Chicago media received a release from the Peru Police Department saying Jackson was not coming.

That turned out to be a lie because not only did Jackson appear but so did hundreds of Black, white and Hispanic protesters, including members of Day’s fraternity, Omega Psi Phi. Jelani Day graduated from Alabama A&M University where he was a member of the fraternity. His Alabama A&M fraternity has launched a petition calling for a federal investigation.