Lenten Season hosted by St. Timothy Community Church Senior Pastor

The Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church, Dr. Rameen M. Jackson, is hosting a series of services during this Lenten Season. It began March 2 and will continue through April 13, 2022.

The public is invited to join the services to hear these transforming messages that reflect on the life of Christ leading up to the beginning of his three- and half-year ministry and what it means to us today. The various services are as follows:

Prayer and Bible Study every Wednesday from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Service – April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday – Senior Pastor Service – Afternoon Service: Seven Pastors all distinguished men and women of God will deliver the Good Friday afternoon Message at 12 p.m. via Zoom.

Beverly Lewis-Burton, House of Bread, Indiana

Royce Thompson, New Friendship Baptist Church, Indiana

De’Wan M. Bynum, Christian Valley Baptist Church, Indiana

Virgil Wood, First AME, Indiana

Isaac Culver, Jr., Jerusalem M.B. Church, Indiana

Edward Turner, New Revelation, M.B. Church, Indiana

Here’s how to connect – downloaded the Zoom app on your Mobile Device, Computer or Tablet/Pad. Then open the app and where prompted enter the Dial in number, Meeting ID and Passcode. Then wait to be invited in. It’s that simple.

Dial in number: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 851-2753-6101

Passcode: 1600

Good Friday – Youth Ministries – Evening Service: Seven different Pastors who have a distinct gift in youth ministries will deliver messages at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, Indiana. For more information call (219) 977-0079 or visit the website at: www.sttimothychurch.org.