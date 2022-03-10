WHERE IS BLACK HUMAN INTEREST?

Most of us are riveted to the television, radio, or internet to learn more about what is happening in Ukraine. On one hand, it is a world away, but on the other hand, it is right next door because it affects us.

Not only is there the devastating loss of human life, but there are also the ways that we in the United States are affected by Putin’s putrid boldness. We are feeling it in our pocketbooks as we watch gasoline prices rise. We also feel it in our hearts as we watch people leave, juggling their bundles of belongings, not knowing if they will ever see home again.

Black people who live in Ukraine have been mostly ignored when these human-interest stories are broadcast. If it were not for journalists Roland Martin and David A. Love, we would not know much about how Black Ukrainians are being treated.

Roland was the first to speak of it, highlighting how Black folk in Ukraine were being turned away from busses and trains leaving the country. David Love has written about the ways the majority media have highlighted human suffering, ignoring Black suffering as if we are not human (https:// thegrio.com/2022/03/02/we-must-call-out-the-medias-racist-cover- age-of-ukrainian-vs-non-europe- an-refugees/).

I am not surprised at this global anti-Blackness, as it is the same in Ukraine as it is in the UK or parts of Latin America. Global predatory capitalism has made it acceptable for people to discriminate, even in times of war and crisis.