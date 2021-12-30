RECOVERY OR CRISIS?

According to MasterCard’s spending reports, consumers spent 10 percent more than they did in 2019 before the COVID pandemic even hit. Inflation rose by 6 percent each month in October and November (don’t add it up – it’s monthly, not annual). Unemployment rates are lower than they have been in more than a decade. And yet, folks are singing the blues, asking for an extension of child tax credits, looking for support for those living at the periphery, and looking for opportunity.

The Scrooges in the house aren’t inclined to do a darn thing about it. Thus, you get a Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA), whose one-trick line is that he can’t support inflation, or a Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), a shill for Big Pharma.

While some economists are touting economic recovery, others wonder who is recovering.

Dr. Algernon Austin, who directs the Race and Economic Justice Program at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, asserts that we aren’t counting disadvantages correctly.