Reckoning with Long History of Racism in Home Appraisals

Recent news stories locally and across the nation have shed light on what homebuyers in Black and Brown communities have known and experienced for decades: minority homeowners are at risk of having their homes vastly undervalued by appraisers.

The stories are consistent: a Black homeowner, seeking to sell or refinance their home, has the home appraised and gets back a value far below what is reasonable or expected. The Black homeowner then removes all evidence of their “Blackness,” such as family photos, and gets a second appraisal. Bingo! The home appraises at or above what was anticipated.

In a sick way, those are the success stories. For far more minority homeowners, a low appraisal translates directly to lost wealth. For prospective minority homebuyers, low appraisals mean they cannot get the loans necessary to purchase their own homes. The Black homeownership rate in Illinois is 39%, a far cry from the white homeownership rate of 73%.

Homeownership is not only a pillar of the American dream, but one of the most effective ways for families to build generational wealth. But discrimination in housing policy, private attitudes, and the vicious legacies of racist government policies including redlining and deed restrictions have contributed to an enormous racial wealth gap in the United States and placed homeownership out of reach for many. Appraisal bias is making things worse.