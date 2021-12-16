Pell Grant increases denied to students at Career College

By Hazel Trice Edney

A recent increase in the Pell Grant awarded to low-income college students who need financial help paying for their tuition or other educational needs will not be going to the nearly one million students who choose a career and proprietary schools.

That’s because the Build Back Better bill that passed the House in late November, by a vote of 220-213, mostly along party lines, has a one-line provision tucked away on page 76 of the 2,135-page bill that excludes underserved college students who choose a career or proprietary colleges for their academic studies from the $550 increase in Pell benefits.

“We need to do more to bring accountability to all sectors of higher education; however, punishing students does not accomplish that objective. Any accountability rules should be focused on institutions, not students,” said a letter signed by 13 Democrats encouraging a change in the bill that would allow the additional students to receive the increase. “Financial aid professionals agree this is not the right policy approach.”