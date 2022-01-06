OUR BROKEN DEMOCRACY

A year ago, on January 6, 2021, a mob of crazed insurrectionists descended on the United States Capitol. Armed, angry and bent on destruction, their goal was to overturn a legitimate election. The world watched in horror as members of Congress cowered under their seats in their chambers or crowded into “safe” rooms.

The country, which touted itself as a bastion of democracy, exhibited behavior consistent with countries we disparagingly describe as “banana republics.” There were no bananas on the Capitol last January 6, but there sure were lots of nuts, determined to overturn the results of a legitimate election.

Perceptions of the insurrection have shifted since it happened, with many of the very Republicans who feared for their lives now defending lawless marauders as simply exercising their “free speech” rights.

It’s a partisan thing, with most Democrats saying insurrection and most Republicans claiming free speech.

When your free speech shatters windows, breaks down doors, and chases Capitol employees in a place we all once considered sacred, that’s not free speech, it’s tomfoolery. For the past several months, you’ve had pundits wringing their hands and whining that democracy might be destroyed. For some Americans, it was always broken.