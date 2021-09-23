Key to progress of Black America: Education, Registration, Meditation

Where can Black Americans go to resolve the myriad issues, opposition and injustices that we confront every single day in our personal lives and as a people? What will stop, or at least seriously slow, this downward spiral in which throes we find ourselves at virtually every station of this society today? Who will confess and address myriad threats to our fundamental citizenship?

It won’t be Republicans, whose antipathy for Blacks has been conspicuous and on full display for generations. It won’t be Democrats who, while claiming to be friends of the people, take you for granted while offering promises and conversation with no strategy for, or commitment, to change.

It would be the U.S. Supreme Court, which prefers to enable the frenzy of those adamantly opposed to social justice and equality. Rather than the High Court thwarting or counterattacking the assault on rights, the N-Justices retreat even from those inadequate provisions and protections on the books.

The solution won’t come at the state level, where too many governors advocating change and too many lawmakers are leading the charge to turn back the hands of time with legislation that disrupts the foundation of liberty and democracy in this nation.

Revealing our bitter truths to the masses once precipitated national shame.

That is no longer the case. The revelation and support of a Black agenda will definitely not be provided through conventional media with its narrow selection of coverage, mistreatment of facts, lack of empathy, and jaded editorial perspectives and commentary disguised as news and truth, complicating and marginalizing issues of people of African culture or lineage.