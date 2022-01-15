DR. KING’S WISDOM

KING’S WISDOM

January 15, 2022, marks the 93rd birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As we all know, he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, by persons unknown, (although there is a great deal of circumstantial evidence pointing to key suspects).

After significant struggles, Dr. King’s birthday was made the first national holiday celebrating an African American. This is a fitting circumstance, considering the brilliance and service to humanity that he rendered. Dr. King was a humanitarian, and thought that all people should benefit from his ministry.

Today, unfortunately, there are a lot of young people who only know Dr. King through having a national holiday in his name. They don’t know how important his knowledge, his wisdom, and his outlook on life were in the quest for a better vision for the success of the human family. The following quotes, taken from the website (azquotes.com), will be shared so that Dr. King’s distilled wisdom can be made available to those who do not understand the quality of the man that we lost through assassination.

Of course, all of his dynamic ideas cannot be shared in this limited space, but a select number of them should help you see the light shed by this great man! Following are 20 of Dr. King’s quotes.

“1. If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward. 2. May I stress the need for courageous, intelligent, and dedicated leadership… leaders of sound integrity. Leaders not in love with publicity, but in love with justice. Leaders not in love with money, but in love with humanity. Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the greatness of the cause. 3. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. 4. We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.

“5. The SILENCE of the good people is more DANGEROUS than the BRUTALITY of the bad people 6. We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now. 7. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step. 8. Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way. 9. It’s not the violence of the few that scares me, it’s the silence of the many.

“10. Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service. 11. Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal. 12. We must learn that to expect God to do everything while we do nothing is not faith but superstition.

“13. The richer we have become materially, the poorer we become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly in the air like birds and swim in the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers. 14. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ 15. Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. 16. Perhaps the worst sin in life is knowing right and not doing it.

“17. Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. It is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding; it seeks to annihilate rather than to convert. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love.

“18. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. 19. The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. Nothing worthwhile is easy. Your ability to overcome unfavorable situations will provide you with time to demonstrate your true strength and determination for success. Always set your standards high, your greatest achievements lie within the infinite feats you achieve in your life. 20. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”

Well said, Dr. King; we should all take heed! A Luta Continua.