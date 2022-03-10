Discriminatory home appraisals deny Blacks $46K or more in wealth

Although the federal Fair Housing Act was passed more than 50 years ago, housing discrimination unfortunately continues. Racial steering, redlining, and failures of lenders to finance homes are all among the more frequently cited forms of illegal discrimination. But another type of bias is just as insidious: under-valued home appraisals. On March 25, the San Francisco Division of the United States District Court of Northern California will hear arguments on whether a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in home appraisals should proceed. The defendants seek for the lawsuit to be dismissed, contending that the Fair Housing Act (FHA) does not apply to residential appraisers.

Fortunately, this case drew the attention and support of the Justice Department (DOJ)’s Civil Rights Division. In its statement of interest filed with the court, DOJ noted FHA’s text and the applicable case-law over the past 50 years. The law explicitly addresses discrimination in the “selling, brokering, or appraising of residential real property.”

Meet the case’s plaintiffs, Tenisha Tate Austin and Paul Austin. In December 2016, this Black family purchased a Marin County, CA, home for their children and themselves. Located in one of the state’s most costly areas, the family invested thousands of dollars in renovations that included expanded square footage, upgraded finishes and the addition of an accessory dwelling unit. They also decided to refinance their mortgage. As part of the refinance process, the family hired a licensed appraiser, Janette Miller, with the firm AMC Links, LLC. Ms. Miller inspected and prepared an appraisal report that valued the Austin home at $995,000.

Suspecting racial bias in that figure, three weeks later the family turned to another local appraiser. This time, however, a white friend posed as the home’s owner, and all of the Austin family photographs and African-inspired artwork were removed. The second appraisal valued the home nearly half a million dollars more – $1,482,500. That figure is much closer to the $1.3 million median home price in Marin County in January 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors. “We believe that Ms. Miller valued our house at a lower rate because of our race and because of the current and historical racial demographics of where our house is located,” said Paul Austin in a news release issued by the Fair Housing