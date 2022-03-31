BLACK WOMEN UNDER ATTACK

Will Smith took it to another level, charging the stage and slapping the spit out of Rock, finishing with a profanity-laced rant. No, Smith had no business striking Rock, and now he has had to pick up the pieces. At the same time, part of me cheered him because only infrequently does anyone stand up for Black women. We stand up for ourselves.

In 1991, as members of the United States Senate were attacking Anita Hill, sixteen hundred of us, including my Mom and my three sisters, all signed the proclamation published in the New York Times and other major newspapers. We called ourselves African American Women in Defense of Ourselves, declaring that “no one will speak for us but ourselves.” We wrote, “In 1991, we cannot tolerate this type of dis- missal of any Black woman’s experience or this attack upon our collective character without protest, outrage, and resistance.”

Fast forward thirty years or so. Now another Black woman, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson Brown, sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and a whole bunch of white Republican men (and a few women) have viciously attacked her. Texas Ted Cruz insultingly asked if she was “soft” on child pornography. Actually, he didn’t ask, he ranted and raved and wouldn’t let her finish a sentence. It was a horrible display of his bullying, but it was also a reminder that no matter how far Black women have come, we have so much work to do so that our daughters, perhaps, won’t have to experience these kinds of biases.