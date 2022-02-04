BLACK HISTORY REAL AND IMAGINED

That’s the hard part, though. It means changing your mind and shifting your consciousness. It means understanding the way that racism is baked into the cake we call America. It means calling it out, it means investigating the many ways your corporation benefitted from racism. If you are an insurance company, did your company insure enslaved people? Did you pay when they were murdered because they were the property that you insured? If you are a bank, did you issue bonds to corrupt and vicious enslavers? What were the profits and how do they manifest to this day? If you don’t want to deal with these issues, perhaps you can hire a historian or empower your employees to go through your archives. Or do you think that these questions are going to go away.

We are living in a moment of reckoning. The murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have reminded us that Black Lives Matter because heretofore Black Life has been considered cheap. We must call their names, sing their song, this month. The singing and swaying, the renditions of “Lift Every Voice” and “We Shall Overcome” are poetic and powerful, but action is even more powerful. Corporate America could change public opinion if it chose to own its role in our nation’s ugly history.