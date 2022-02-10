Black America deserves its fair share of the American Dream

Regardless of locale, profession, or income, every family needs and deserves a home. But for many, especially Black Americans and other people of color, finding and maintaining affordable housing is increasingly difficult. New research documents not only escalating rental costs, but how Black American efforts to buy affordable homes are blocked by high denial rates nearly double that of white consumers.

While it is encouraging that this new research documents real-life bargains and locales to access the American Dream of homeownership, mortgage lenders must clearly account for their reasons to deny Black Americans owning their own piece of America.

The longstanding racial homeownership gap is today only 43 percent for Black households, 30 percent less than that of white households at 3 percent. Further, as long as Blacks are forced to struggle with rising rental costs, these same families are denied the housing cost containment of a fixed-rate mortgage, as well as family stability, and the wealth-building that accrues to home owners.

Despite unprecedented federal housing assistance during the pandemic, a report by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) finds stark racial and income divides in its analysis of the nation’s rental market. Nearly a quarter of Black renters were behind on rent in the third quarter of 2021, as well as 19 percent of Hispanic renters. By contrast, the share of white renters in arrears was half that: 9 percent.

“This disparity reflects long-term discrimination in labor markets that has consigned many households of color to low-wage jobs in the service industry,” says Chris Herbert, Managing Director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS). “And this sector suffered the most drastic employment cuts over the past two years, which has only compounded existing inequalities.”

The term, ‘rental affordability’ is a ratio of monthly housing costs as a percentage of household income. Researchers, lawmakers and other housing stakeholder groups, consider affordable rent to cost no more than 30 percent. For homeowners, this ratio must also take factors other than the mortgage payment into consideration. Property taxes, homeowner’s insurance and the required private mortgage insurance for small down payment home purchases, must also be included in the calculation.