Ald. Harris to file Chicago Black Caucus ward map as referendum

After months of fruitless negotiations, Rules and Committee Chairman Michelle Harris (8th) reportedly plans to file a petition with the City Clerk’s office to get a referendum of the Chicago Black Caucus’ version of a new Chicago map on the ballot for the June 28 Primary.

The move starts the clock for the Black and Latino Caucus to agree on a new redrawn map. Both Caucuses remain at an impasse with separate versions of a new map, and neither group has enough votes for City Council approval.

If a new map is not passed by May 19, the maps will go before voters as a referendum in the June 28 Primary.

The one Harris plans to officially petition for referendum is from the Chicago Black Caucus. That proposal has 17 Black wards and 14 Latino wards. For months Harris and other Black aldermen have tried but failed to get the required 41 votes for City Council approval. Approximately 33 aldermen support the Black Caucus’ map, but the group is still short by eight votes.