Churches Promote Covid-19 Vaccination Within the Local Black Community

In a combined effort, a Vaccinations and COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be held at Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on January 14, 2022; local effort is part of Black clergy’s national campaign.

Attending the Clinic will be Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain Trust and other Chicago-area political officials at 10 a.m.

The three Churches in Chicago, IL – Oakdale Covenant Church, Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and New Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church – announced in October 2021 they were joining the 120 community churches across 13 states and the District of Columbia that have come together as part of Choose Healthy Life (CHL). CHL is a national program to increase education and vaccination rates in Black communities in the fight against COVID-19.