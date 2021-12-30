CHL program addresses health disparities through Black churches

One consistent message being echoed by health officials and the medical community with the surge in COVID cases as a result of the omicron variant is that people who are vaccinated are experiencing less severe symptoms. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady recently said, “The good news is that the vaccine is still highly protective against infection.”

This is why many Black Churches across the nation and in Chicago are working to address the disparate impacts of COVID-19 in their communities. One program that has proven to be successful is the Choose Healthy Life program (CHL).

Choose Healthy Life is a program developed by D. Fraser Associates (DFA) based on the DFA Choose Healthy Life Standard – a sustainable, scalable, and transferable approach to address public health disparities and inequities in the Black community. The highly successful Standard was created by Debra Fraser-Howze, principal at DFA and founder of the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS to address the AIDS epidemic.