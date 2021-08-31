Chicago’s Queen of Live R&B Music — Terisa Griffin performs in Country Club Hills

On Thursday, September 2nd at 7pm, music lovers will be blown away when Chicago’s Queen of Live music Terisa Griffin takes the stage in a concert uniting local artists throughout the Chicagoland area. This concert presented by The J. Grant Experience will be a must see as Paul Hall & the Epic Knights go toe to toe with the J. Grant Experience in a live battle of the bands. This will be an event you don’t want to miss as they pay tribute some legendary soul & funk bands.

Bandimonium presented by The J. Grant Experience is being described by some as a live versus because it will feature a number of hometown heroes including Slique Jay Adams, Carya Holmes, Joyce Hurley, Isiah Mitchell and HG Soul on one stage.

“While the pandemic forced many of us to pivot, we are happy to be back performing live on stage for a worthy cause. This concert is going to be epic. ,” says J. Grant of the J. Grant Experience.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Epic Arts & Entertainment, a performing arts organization that works with young people in the city and suburbs who are interested in dance, acting and boxing.

“Throughout the pandemic these young kids suffered a huge loss not being able to get together. Now that things are looking up we want to make sure they have the necessary resources to keep arts alive,” says J. Grant.

Hosted by Soul 106.3’s Lady Red and Chicago’s Own George Daniels, this all white affair will pay tribute to some iconic soul bands. Fans of Earth, Wind & Fire, The Isley Brothers, the Gap Band and Frankie Beverly & Mase will be in for a treat when these musical geniuses band together on one stage.

Prior to the concert, VIP attendees will be able to satiate their pallets with food catered by Tacana’s kitchen while listening to the sounds of DJ Wyldchyld.

Chicago has some of the greatest musicians in the world and on this night Bandimonium will showcase this talent on one stage for the nation to see. This night is all about music and all about Chicago’s contribution to the music industry.