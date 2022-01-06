Chicago’s last Black-owned bank struggling, reports reveal

GN Bank, Chicago’s last Black-owned bank in Bronzeville, is struggling amid staff turnover, complaints, and lawsuits from customers who were given foreclosure notices despite being current on their mortgages, according to an investigative report by ProPublica.

The non-profit news outlet in a second story reported the owner of the former Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISFSL) is down to just one branch after the institution was forced to give back a $20 million deposit from the city of Chicago in 2020 because it was unable to pay nearly $300,000 interest the loan generated after it was deposited in 2017.

Both reports paint a disturbing picture of GN. Its owner, Papa Kwesi Nduom, an entrepreneur from Ghana, and board members are reportedly scrambling to place the bank on “solid financial footing” as lawsuits threaten the future of a Black institution with roots dating back to 1934.

On December 21, ProPublica published a lengthy investigative story, “What’s Gone Wrong at Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank?” The report said Nduom and his family in April 2016 spent $9 million to acquire the ISFSL, located at 4619 S. King Drive.

Two Crusader journalists, including Glenn Reedus, current interim editor and publisher for the Chicago Reporter, first broke the story in 2016 after the Nduom family granted them an exclusive interview.

Hopes ran high as Chicago was down to its last two Black-owned banks, ISFSL and Seaway Bank in Chatham. But before ISFSL was acquired in 2016, it was struggling amid the Recession, according to the report.

Citing federal data, ProPublica reported that bank loans plummeted from 32 in 2012 to just nine in 2014 as the bank’s income and capital dropped. The report said as loan delinquencies continued to mount, federal regulators concluded that ISFSL was engaged in “unsafe or unsound banking practices.”

After federal regulators closed Seaway in 2017, ISFSL remained Chicago’s last surviving Black-owned bank. Two years after it was acquired, ISFSL was renamed GN Bank in 2018 after the Groupe Nduom, the owner’s business conglomerate in Ghana, which includes banks, hotels and an investment firm, according to ProPublica.

Longtime customers and bank employees reportedly thought changing ISFSL to GN Bank was a mistake because of the bank’s original, well-known name. An undated black and white photo in the Crusader archives shows gospel singer Mahalia Jackson standing in line at the bank.