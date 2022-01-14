Chicago’s first sorority graduate chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Theta Omega chapter observes Martin Luther King impact day of service on January 17, 2022

As one of many activities planned for 2022 during the Centennial Celebration of the first graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Illinois, Theta Omega Chapter will start the year with a day of service scheduled for Dr. Martin Luther King Day. “On January 17, 2022, we will partner with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Chapter and a local chapter of Dr. King’s fraternity, the gentlemen of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – Xi Lambda Chapter to create and distribute Blessing Bags including warm hats and gloves to benefit those in need in the Woodlawn community,” according to Kimberley Egonmwan, Centennial President of Theta Omega Chapter.

This collaborative event will take place at the AKARAMA Community Service Center, 6220 S. Ingleside at 9:00 AM with outdoor distribution scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM. Volunteers from each organization are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and proof of a negative PCR or antigen test result for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event.

Chartered 100 years ago on November 5, 1922, as the first graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Illinois, Theta Omega Chapter, has continued to set the standard for outstanding service, scholarship, and sisterhood in Chicago. Theta Omega Chapter resides in the Woodlawn neighborhood where the non-profit component, AKARAMA Foundation, built their Community Service Center at 6220 S. Ingleside.