Chicagoans Sleep Outside in Support of Homeless Youth

On November 18, 2021 people from across Chicago and around the region will be spending the night away from the comfort of their homes, to raise awareness about and funds for young people overcoming homelessness.

This is the fifth annual Sleep Out: Chicago hosted by Covenant House Illinois and 200 participants are expected to attend – both in-person at Covenant House Illinois’ new facility in East Garfield Park and virtually from their offices or homes.

Sleep Out participants are not pretending to be homeless. Their night outside is an act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experienced homelessness last year, recognizing the issue of youth homelessness and sending a message to homeless young people that they are not alone. Sleepers learn about CHIL youth and services, attend panel discussions and interactive group sessions, and hear from young people directly impacted by homelessness.

About Covenant House Illinois

Founded in 2017, Covenant House Illinois (CHIL) provides critical protection and resources for youth ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness throughout Chicagoland and across Illinois. In four years, CHIL has served more than 1,200 young people, administering tailored, wraparound services to help youth permanently escape the cycle of homelessness. To date, CHIL has provided in excess of 13,000 nights of shelter and safety.

As one of only a few residential youth shelters in Chicago, young people depend on CHIL for 24/7 emergency crisis care, case management, counseling, safe and secure housing, educational support, physical and mental health care, and employment services.