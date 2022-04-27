Chicago Urban League Unveils New Solar Panel Installation

Solar Carport will be the largest in the city of Chicago, changes the landscape of the block

On Wednesday, April 27, the Chicago Urban League will celebrate the completion of a 210kW solar panel installation project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This project includes solar panels on the roof of the building at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue and a solar carport that will be the largest in the city of Chicago. The solar carport, which covers most of the League’s rear parking lot, changes the landscape at the intersection of 45th Street and Wabash Avenue. It will stand as a visible testimony to the Chicago Urban League’s commitment to preparing individuals from our community to participate in the renewable energy job market.

The Chicago Urban League has a robust solar photovoltaic installation training program, and we are proud that individuals trained through our Workforce Development Center provided labor on this project.

Wednesday, April 27: Solar Panel Installation Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Chicago Urban League

4510 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60653

The Chicago Urban League will unveil its 210 kW solar project on Wednesday, April 27. The ribbon cutting, taking place at its headquarters, will be attended by the Chicago Urban League’s President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson as well as the National Urban League’s President and CEO, Marc Morial. The project, which evolved from the League’s Workforce Development Center 6 years ago, is the largest solar installation project in the city of Chicago and consists of rooftop and carport solar installations.

Participants will include:

Illinois State Rep. Lamont Robinson

Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner

Carla Rogers, District Administrator for the Office of Illinois State Sen. Mattie Hunter

Karen Freeman-Wilson – President and CEO, Chicago Urban League

Marc Morial – President and CEO, National Urban League

Brian Maillet – CEO, Renewable Energy Evolution

Anup Sarode – Director of Operations, Sunlarge Industries