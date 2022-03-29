Chicago Urban League receives $27,000 “Lift Zone Opportunity Fund” grant from Comcast

Comcast announced March 22 that it has awarded the Chicago Urban League a $27,000 “Lift Zone Opportunity Fund” grant. The grant will support digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone, which Comcast opened onsite in January 2021. Lift Zones are WiFi-connected safe spaces where children can get online to do schoolwork and adults can get online to learn new digital skills, search for jobs and access an array of services.

“The Chicago Urban League works with thousands of Black youth and adults each year, helping them find jobs, secure affordable housing, enhance their educational experiences, and grow their businesses,’” said Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson. “Digital skills empower our families and our communities to participate more fully in an increasingly technology-oriented world. We are grateful to Comcast for supporting our mission of advancing equity and for helping us help our communities.”

The Chicago Urban League Lift Zone is one of more than 1,000 Lift Zones throughout the country, nearly 80 in this region alone. The Lift Zones complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet adoption program for low-income families, which has helped more than 10 million people in America – 1.3 million in Illinois – connect to the Internet at home since it was launched in 2011.

“Through Internet Essentials, Comcast has helped hundreds of thousands of Illinois households cross the digital divide,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President. “I’m proud that Comcast recognized the impact of the digital divide early on, stepped up and now continues to offer solutions that further our commitment to organizations like the Chicago Urban League and the people and communities they serve through the creation of Lift Zones.”

Crowley also noted that the federal government recently launched a digital equity initiative called the “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet and mobile service, including all of Comcast’s Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile plans, as well as Internet Essentials. For more information, visit www.xfinity.com/acp.

Project UP and Comcast’s

$1 Billion Commitment to

Advance Digital Equity

For over a decade, connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been one of Comcast’s top priorities. Looking toward the next ten years, Comcast is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators. For more information on Project Up, visit http://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.