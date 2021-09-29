Chicago mass shooting: 6 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on the West Side

Six people were wounded, one critically, in a mass shooting early Sunday in East Garfield Park.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Albany.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside just before 3 a.m. when an unknown male occupant of a black SUV fired shots.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder. She was transported to the hospital and is listed in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left and right thighs. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A 30-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the ankle. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the body. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis. She was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This story was originally featured on Fox 32 News.