Chicago Landmarks to “Light the World in Teal” for Alzheimer’s Awareness on November 4

Chicago landmarks, together with more than 415 other buildings around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 4thto raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

Light the World in Teal is an annual program held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People and places around the world “go teal” to raise awareness and show support for the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

To date, participating Chicago landmarks include:

Willis Tower

John Hancock Center (875 North Michigan Avenue)

One Prudential Plaza

Bank of America Tower

Merchandise Mart

One South Dearborn

540 West Madison

200 West Madison

550 West Van Buren

“Light the World in Teal is a tremendous initiative that demonstrates unity around the world in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “We are grateful to these Chicago sites for shining a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and invite others to join them in going teal on November 4.”

Individuals can participate in Light the World in Teal by wearing teal, turning their porch lights teal, turning their social media profile picture or cover photo teal—samples can be found by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Use the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness. Buildings in Chicago interested in participating can sign up by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com.

Families looking for information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.