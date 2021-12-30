Chicago IT Exec revolutionizes the Tech Space with groundbreaking software

Having created his first computer program at the tender age of 13, Greg Bush, Jr. always knew his career path would involve technology innovation. Fast forward 35-plus years and this President and CEO of tech firm KFA, Inc. has created an award-winning software PHAZE. This platform provides an affordable way for smaller companies to up their productivity by up to 250% in nearly half the time. This groundbreaking technology was inspired by the vast digital divide he discovered during his travels to Africa.

“While access to the internet and smart devices has improved, Africa has the most significant digital divide of any continent,” said Bush. “On my first trade mission to East Africa in March 2019, I discovered most businesspeople were in their 20’s and conducted major business transactions via cell phone and text messaging apps. It became clear that small businesses and developing African nations needed affordable IT solutions in order to compete and advance on the world stage.”

Upon his return to the U.S., Bush began seeking solutions not only for Africa but disadvantaged business enterprises in America. To his surprise, no U.S.-based company wanted to participate in the development of the technology, so he created PHAZE with his internal team. As COVID-19 put the business world on its heels in March 2020, Bush’s vision for PHAZE began to expand.