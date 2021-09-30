Chicago Humanities Festival Announces Star-Studded Fall Line-Up

The Chicago Humanities Festival (CHF) announced a star-studded line-up of Hollywood celebs, South Side legends, and global newsmakers in a wide-ranging celebration of Chicago that will run throughout the fall. Headliners include Tony Award-winning actor and singer Sutton Foster; Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard with his brother, actor Clint Howard; “Design Matters” podcast host Debbie Millman; actor and former White House staffer Kal Penn; Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming; PEN/Hemingway award-winning writer Teju Cole and Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson.

The fall line-up kicked off in late September with CHF’s 2021 Joanne H. Alter Women in Government Lecture featuring Senator Tammy Duckworth and will extend all the way through December 9, with events on stages all across Chicago, including the Harris Theater, Blanc Gallery in Bronzeville, and Columbia College Chicago, as well as live-streamed virtual events.

Many programs will especially center Chicago creativity, including an afternoon in historic Bronzeville at the Blanc Gallery on Saturday, October 2, to discuss Chicago’s iconic public artwork the “Wall of Respect” and the ongoing legacy of Chicago’s Black Arts Movement.

CHF is especially celebrating the musical legacies of Chicago this fall. One musical performance of note is a special appearance by cutting-edge Chicago beat scientist Makaya McCraven at the Harold Washington Cultural Center on Saturday, October 2, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. McCraven will sit down with the co-founder of his label, International Anthem, Scottie McNiece and artist/musician Damon Locks to discuss Chicago’s genre-defying music scene. The conversation will be followed by a live performance by McCraven and his band.