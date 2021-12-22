Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin to Host Youth Financial Empowerment Summit

Treasurer to close out two-day event on December 23rd by thanking partners and meeting with youth participating in financial literacy workshops, youth resource fair and basketball clinic

With Chicago youth out of school for winter break, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will host a two day “Whole Lotta Money: Youth Financial Empowerment Summit” to provide an engaging, educational event for young people to take part in and help close gaps in financial literacy facing our Black and Brown communities. The City Treasurer’s office is partnering with BMO Harris to host financial literacy workshops and a financial resource fair to help young people learn about money management, financial education and other important tools to help them prepare for the financial responsibilities of adulthood. There will also be basketball clinics hosted by Humphrey Hoops, Best Basketball and Darren Group Basketball Camp.

On December 23rd, City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin will close out the summit by thanking partner organizations and meeting with youth participants to speak with them about the importance of preparing for their financial future and taking advantage of the resources available to them through the Treasurer’s Office. Representatives from partner organizations including BMO Harris, the Economic Awareness Council, the Chicago Park District, Chicago Housing Authority, Humphrey Hoops, Best Basketball and Darren Group will be on site with Treasurer Conyears-Ervin as well.

WHO:

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin

Youth from throughout Chicago

Representatives from partner organizations

WHEN:

Thursday, December 23, 2021

1:00 PM

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin will give remarks, and then meet with youth participating in financial literacy workshops, financial resource fair and basketball clinic

WHERE:

ComEd Recreation Center

1434 S. Loomis St.

Chicago, IL 60608

WHAT:

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will close out her office’s “Whole Lotta Money: Youth Financial Empowerment Summit.” There will be b-roll opportunities of the Treasurer meeting with youth and touring the financial resource fair and young people participating in financial literacy workshops and basketball clinics.