Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine Presented by Lifeway Foods

Chicago chefs have a long history of uniting for good. On Wednesday, March 16 from 6-9 pm, the community will step up in a grassroots effort to raise funds for the people of Ukraine at a chef-curated tasting event at Navy Pier. All money raised from “Chicago Cooks for Ukraine presented by Lifeway Foods” will be provided directly to World Central Kitchen, the organization that is first on the frontlines to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Tony Priolo, chef and co-owner of Piccolo Sogno, shared, “After seeing the events unfold in Ukraine, we rallied our restaurant community together. We are a passionate bunch. We are united and we are going to make this happen.”

In the coming days, the team will release a full roster of participating chefs and sponsors who will give their time and resources for this effort. Indeed, the event would not be possible without considerable support from the business community, such as Lifeway Foods, Blue Plate Catering, Breathru Beverage, and Navy Pier.

Sarah Stegner, co-owner and co-chef of Prairie Grass Café, offered, “The Chicagoland Chef community is standing together and raising their voices to support Ukraine. We are chefs. We feed people. It’s what we do.”

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor,” said CEO of Lifeway Foods Julie Smolyansky. “I, myself, was born in Kiev and was granted asylum in the US as a refugee as an infant in 1976. A large portion of Lifeway team members are refugees & immigrants from the Former Soviet Union, Ukraine, Russia and the surrounding regions. We are grateful for the chef community for coming together on a moment’s notice to respond to this humanitarian crisis with great empathy and compassion.”

In addition to the chef-curated tasting event, the event will feature a special VIP meet and greet chef experience. Tickets can be purchased here.

As a sponsor of the event, Green City Market will ensure that all money raised from Chicago Cooks for Ukraine Presented by Lifeway Foods will go directly to World Central Kitchen.