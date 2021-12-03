Chicago Bulls defeat Charlotte Hornets 133-119, at home

Following a loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, November 27, the Chicago Bulls would fight back on Monday night with a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the UC.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 30 points in Monday night’s (November 29) win versus the Hornets and finished with a career-high six three-pointers going 6 of 6 from behind the arc.

“I felt like I was getting my rhythm, then I got COVID [-19],” said Vucevic about bouncing back from COVID and having his best scoring game of the season. “I had to sit out. I felt tonight was a good game for me. It felt great to make some shots and find my rhythm, and hopefully it could continue.”

Vucevic said it was a struggle for him early in the season to find his rhythm and pick his spots on the floor. Vucevic also mentioned that it mentally bothered him that he couldn’t help his teammates in certain offensive situations.

His 30 points against the Hornets this season was his best game so far.

In addition to Vucevic’s best game of the season, the Ball brothers (Lonzo and LaMelo) battled it out in the front court and combined for 34 points total. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball got off to a hot start against his brother making back-to-back three-pointers early in the game. Ball would finish with 16 points and eight assists in the contest. Lonzo’s brother, LaMelo, added 18 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists for the Hornets.

The Bulls also received strong scoring contributions from forward DeMar DeRo- zan and guard Zach LaVine in the win. DeRozan finished second in team scoring with 28 points, and LaVine was third in team scoring with 25 points.

The Bulls scored a season-high 69 points at half time and outscored the Hornets 64-61 to close out the game.

Final Score: Bulls 133, Hornets 119.

With the win, the Bulls improved to 14-8 on the season and are now in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls, 30 points, 14 rebounds and six three-pointers (going 6 of 6 from beyond the arc).

The Chicago Bulls as a team dished out a season-high 35 assists for the night.

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].