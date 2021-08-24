Chicago Bulls add Lonzo Ball via sign and trade

By Joseph G. Phillips

Sports Editor

In August the Chicago Bulls made one of their biggest free agent splashes of the off season via sign and trade by acquiring point guard Lonzo Ball via the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans in return received veteran guards Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a 2024 second round-draft pick.

Ball, who recently signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls this summer will become the 15th player in Bulls history to wear the Number 2, according to NBC Sports.

The group said the most recent player was Luke Kornet, from 2019-2021. Other recent notables include Jabari Parker (2019), Nate Robinson (2013), Jannero Pargo (2010), Thabo Sefolosha (2007-2009) and Eddy Curry (2002-2005). But by far the best Bull to ever wear the number was Norm Van Lier, from 1972-1978.

Known as a good point guard, Ball played college basketball for one season with the UCLA Bruins, earning consensus first-team All-American honors before the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018. As a high school senior at Chino Hills High School in 2016, Ball was awarded multiple national high school player of the year honors and led his team, alongside his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, who are both currently professional basketball players, to an undefeated record as well as a national championship.

According to his bio, as a college freshman in 2016–17, Ball led the nation in assists and broke the UCLA record for the most assists in a season. Ball also won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in the nation.

As an NBA rookie with the Lakers, his playing time was limited by shoulder and knee injuries, and he was sidelined for much of his second season after an ankle injury. He was traded at the end of the season to the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade package for Anthony Davis. He played two seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. Ball grew up playing basketball with his younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Until they reached high school, the trio played together on teams coached by their father.