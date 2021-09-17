Chicago and Liberia mourn the passing of The Honourable Alexander Poley Gbayee

The Honourable Alexander Poley Gbayee, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia to Chicago and the Midwest United States succumbed to complications from cancer at the University of Chicago Hospital Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:25 pm. It is with heavy hearts, deep sorrow and great loss, the Gbayee, Abi-Rached, Pokolo and Johnson families, joined by the Liberian Community of Chicago share the news of his passing. The Chicago Tribune profiled Gbayee’s work in a 1990 article titled, Liberian Consul is a do-it-yourself job.

Gbayee was born unto Tarbo and Nyanda Gbayee in Doloken Village, Maryland County, Republic of Liberia. Young Alex, or Poley, as he was affectionately called by friends and acquaintances, began his early education in Tugbaken, Maryland County, Republic of Liberia, where he attended the M.M. Jackson Mission School. In 1952, he accompanied his Missionary Mother, Martha Barber, to Chicago, Illinois, to begin a new life. An avid sportsman in his formative years, Young Alex/Poley, excelled in football (known as soccer in these parts) and high jump. Following completion of elementary and high school in Chicago, this promising young Liberian was accepted at Wheaton College where he read Anthropology and Sociology, graduating therefrom in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts. Still thirsty for self-improvement, Gbayee, in 1973, obtained a Master of Arts in Education from Loyola University in Chicago.