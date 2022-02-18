The CHI-TOWN Soul Trolley Black Restaurant and History Tour, is an amazing 3 hours of fun. Youth are free up to age 17. RSVP Today. Space is Limited. The trolley is covered and heated with windows, (I get that question sometimes). The Tour will depart from Gone Again Travel & Tours office at 5940 W Chicago Ave, and travel downtown , and journey to the westside for points of black history in Chicago. There will also be a stop at a black-owned restaurant, Chubby’s Char House on Madison & Austin, for a carry-to-go-meal.

Youth can come early at 10:00 am, to 5940 W Chicago Ave and Learn how to make Kente Cloth from white fabric and markers.

The trolley check-in is at 11:30 and we departs promptly at noon. Please call Crystal Dyer, 312.813.6047 with any questions.

This tour is part of our Westside to WestAfrica Trivia Adventure click this link , Ages 14-23 can register and just by completing the game are eligible for a birthright journey to Ghana West Africa August 2-16 2022. Our travel and learn program enhances youth self pride, education advantage and commitment to themselves and their community.

Volunteers needed also to mentor youth

Please Support Our Adventures. Donations are needed to fund this amazing journey to Ghana West Africa. Our goal is to raise funds for180 minority youth 2022-2024 to participate. We have a full year of local travel and learn adventures for youth also. Help support our youth to reach for their dreams and reduce violence.