fbpx
Friday, February 25, 2022
If you're on the Fence Get Vaccinated
HomeChicagoChampion of the Black Struggle' Organization Honors Namesake with National Screening...
ChicagoCommunity

Champion of the Black Struggle’ Organization Honors Namesake with National Screening for Black History

Chicago’s own Legendary Conrad Worrill at the center of celebration

By Crusader Staff
0
5

WHO: The Conrad Worrill Community Reparations Commission (non-profit 501c3), N’COBRA Chicago (National Coalition Of Blacks for Reparations in America) members, City of Chicago ReparationsSubcommittee members: Aldermen Andre Vasquez, Roderick Sawyer, Jason Erwin, David Moore & StephanieColeman, local area activists, community leaders and more!

WHAT: The above will host a highly anticipated Black History event and private screening of “Who We Are: AChronicle of Racism in America” to continue bringing awareness to the subject of reparations in America, but specifically to the efforts spear-headed by the late Dr. Conrad Worrill. “It is only fitting we celebrate National Reparations Awareness Day by furthering the education of all people regarding this pivotal subject by way ofthis theatrical piece,” says Kamm Howard, President of The Conrad Worrill Community Reparations Commission.The movie explores the U.S. timeline of anti-Black racism from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racialAmerica.

WHEN: Friday – February 25, 2022 | 7:00pm

WHERE: Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine | 210 West 87th Street | Chicago IL 60620

WHY: To celebrate Black History Month and to honor one of Chicago’s most prominent black scholars and influential educators known as the “Champion of the Black Struggle” and righting the wrongs perpetratedagainst African American people, Dr. Conrad Worrill. Worrill left a legacy as a ‘Drum Major for Justice’ with thegoal to advance the cause of African American independence along with the concept and implementation of real reparations for people of African descent. Worrill died in 2020 at the age of 78. Members of the namesake commission say that there is no better way to honor Dr. Worrill than by hosting a powerful movie such as ‘Who We Are’ that will fundraise to help continue the most important work started in Chicago by Dr. Worrill, himself.

The public is invited. Tickets are limited and available via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3si4ExP. For moreinformation, visit cwcrc.org and ncobraonline.org. Media inquiries or interview requests?

Contact Tee Foxx, 312.380.6224 or at [email protected]. #rightthewrongs

Previous articleInvasion of Faith: Faith vs Violence, A Chicago Story – Part I
Next articleInvasion of Faith: Faith vs Violence, A Chicago Story – Part II, Commentary
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Entertainment

Ebony Hearts A’Drift – Black History Gala

Crusader Staff - 0
The Gary Chapter of Drifters, Incorporated invites you to an evening of cultural reflection and celebration. About this Event Come set your Ebony Hearts A'Drift with...

Last Weekend for Skating in the Park at Rosemont

Lawmakers unveil bills aimed at addressing teacher shortage

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com