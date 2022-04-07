Black contractors appeal for help in getting CHA Section 3 program contracts

African American contractors met at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters Tuesday March 5th, to seek help in getting CHA officials to designate Black-only designations for contracts and jobs they say would help curb crime in Chicago.

In a meeting held at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the contractors allege that CHA is not in compliance with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968.

Omar Shareef, president and founder of the African American Contractors Association (AACA), Mark Carter, an organizer of The Movement Group, and a number of other contractors voiced outrage over CHA’s alleged failure to comply with the Section 3 federal laws. Shareef told the Chicago Crusader, “Section 3 was a good program which helped low-income men and women all across Chicago.

“Now that they have basically disabled that program, they have not been able to get jobs and contracts out of CHA,” Shareef said. “We are trying to bring awareness to the CHA and the mayor to let her know those people who were the supporters that she had.” Shareef agreed with Carter in demanding CHA jobs for Blacks “as well as with Rainbow PUSH. If Black men and women are working, we can reduce crime, people hanging out in the streets, then we can do the same thing our white counterparts can do.”

According to Shareef, the problem was “put on halt when Mayor Lightfoot came into office. She probably did not know the program was stopped. The problem is that the CHA administrators ended the contracts by bundling them and by selectively giving contracts to everybody other than Black men and women.”