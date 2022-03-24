CFPB: $88 billion medical debt burdens 43 million consumers

A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finds that the nation’s health care system is supported by an infrastructure of billing, payments, collections, and credit reporting that is fraught with commonplace mistakes.

At the same time, patients encounter difficulty in getting these errors corrected or resolved. And yet again, the worst burden of medical debt is borne by the poor, the elderly, and people of color.

As of June 2021, according to CFPB, the $88 billion medical debt documented on consumer credit reports is likely an undercount, and in actuality could be closer to $141 billion. Even so, it stands as the most common collection item appearing on credit reports, affecting 43 million people and comprising 58 percent of accounts in arrears.

Half of the financial burden of past due medical debt is held by Blacks (28 percent) and Latinos (22 percent). By comparison, only 10 percent of Asians and 17 percent of whites have medical debt.

Regionally, the highest number of consumers caught in this financial web live either in the Southeast or the Southwest – where statewide Medicaid expansion is seldom available.

Similar and independent findings from the National Institutes of Health found that racial minorities’ access to health care is compounded by several factors, from quality of care to lower levels of health insurance and heavy reliance on emergency care instead of regular preventive care.

For many Black Americans already burdened with lower incomes and with less family wealth, medical debt deepens that financial load 2.6 times higher than that for whites.

Regardless of locale, lengthy and multiple credit reporting delinquencies bring measurable harms to consumers in other important ways.

“Medical debt collections on an individual’s credit report can impact their ability to buy or rent a home, raise the price they pay for a car or for insurance, and make it more difficult to find a job,” states CFPB’s report.

“This impact is particularly pronounced when lenders, insurers, landlords, and others rely on outdated credit scoring models that fail to take into account that medical collections are less predictive than non-medical collections of future credit performance.”