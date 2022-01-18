Candidate for Cook County Assessor Kari Steele Announces Campaign Team

Kari Steele, currently President of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, has tapped a suite of veteran political consultants to join her campaign for Cook County Assessor.

Chad Hoosier joins as Steele’s campaign manager, having previously worked on JB Pritzker’s gubernatorial campaign before serving the Governor as Deputy to then Senior Advisor Nikki Budzninski.

Snyder Pickerill Media Group will lead paid media, ALG Research will lead polling, and Stomping Ground Strategies will lead communications.

“I’m proud of the campaign team we’ve assembled,” said Steele. “I’m running to make sure working families and small businesses pay only their fair share of property taxes and that bills are accurate and go out on time so that taxpayers aren’t on the hook for the government’s mistakes. Above all, this campaign is about equity–it’s time we finally do right by the residents of Cook County.”