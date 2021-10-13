Calumet City Police Department Now Hiring

Position Information

Police Officer – Calumet City Police Department Application Deadline: October 11, 2021

Salary:

Beginning Salary: $58,185.32 annual (as of 05-01-2019) Salary after 3 years: $82,135.71 annual (as of 05-01-2019) Top Salary: $105,495.41 (as of 05-01-2019)

Full Benefits package including:

• Paid vacation time

• Quarterly uniform allowance

• Health, dental, vision, and life insurance coverage

• Illinois Police Pension Fund (Article 3)

• Represented by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council

• 20-mile residency radius extends from Illinois through Indiana

Population:

36,500

Position Details

Police Officer – Immediate Openings Available

The Calumet City Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is seeking candidates for the position of a police officer for the City of Calumet City’s Police Department.

The Calumet City Police Department serves a population of 36,500 residents strong in ethnic, racial, and cultural diversity.

In addition to traditional patrol and investigative functions, the Calumet City Police Department has a great number of special assignments and collateral duties. Such assignments include Field Training Officers, Evidence Technicians, Firearms Instructors, Detectives, Tactical Officers, School Resource Officers, SWAT Operators -South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT), Investigators – South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force (SSMCTF), Investigators – Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team (SMART), Task Force Officer – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Task Force Officer – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Chicago Strike Force.

Minimum Requirements:

• U.S. Citizen

• Valid driver’s license

• 21 years of age and under 35 years of age by the application deadline, unless otherwise allowed by Illinois Statute

• No felony convictions

• Minimum of 60 hours of college credit at an accredited college or university o Veterans Education Waiver – education waived for 24 months of honorable active duty in the



U.S. Armed Forces, or 180 days of combat duty in the U.S. Armed Forces; both of which require an honorable discharge

• Preference shall be given to: o Those who have successfully obtained an associate degree in the field of law o Successful completion of the Minimum Standards Basic Law Enforcement Training Course as provided in the Illinois Police Training act and are currently serving as a law enforcement officer, part-time or full time, within the State of Illinois (65 ILCS 5/10-2.1-8) o Active military or naval service of the U.S. for at least one year with an honorable discharge – (65 ILCS 5/10-2.1-8) o POWER test card is considered valid only if dated after August 1, 2021. Applicants who do not have a valid POWER test card should contact: o NIPSTA: http://www.nipsta.org/201/Police-Officer-Testing-POWER o Joliet Junior College: https://www.jjc.edu/about-jjc/places-interest/power-testing o Triton College: www.triton.edu/cja



enforcement/criminal justice or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university (65 ILCS 5/10-2.1-8)

• Must pass a thorough background investigation including polygraph, psychological, medical screening, and drug screening

• Valid POWER test card to be presented at oral interview

How to Apply:

Applications will be available starting September 17, 2021, to pick up in person at the Calumet City Police Department, 1200 Pulaski Road Calumet City, Illinois. Office hours are Monday thru Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, closed on holidays.

If you are unable to pick up or drop off the application between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm please contact JeTuan Russell at (708) 998-1591 or [email protected] to schedule a time.