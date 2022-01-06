ComEd Microgrid Completes Final DOE Milestones

ComEd recently announced it has successfully completed final testing requirements of a $4 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office to study how microgrids can increase energy security and resilience and support the integration of clean energy – important needs as the climate crisis causes more severe weather events. The tests were conducted on ComEd’s Bronzeville Community Microgrid on Chicago’s South Side.

Microgrids are small power grids with defined boundaries. They can operate in conjunction with the main grid or disconnect and operate standalone to keep power flowing. The tests demonstrated how Distributed Energy Resources (DER), such as solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage, can be used to support microgrid operations and enhance the resilience of the grid during disruptive events such as storms or natural disasters. In the test, the microgrid successfully disconnected and reconnected to the main power grid without any interruptions in service to customers.