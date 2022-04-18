Bulls fall to Milwaukee Bucks in first round NBA Playoffs

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 93-86 on Sunday, April 17, on the road.

With the Bulls down three points late in the fourth quarter, guard Zach LaVine missed a 30 footer from behind the three-point arc, missing an opportunity to tie the game.

LaVine finished Sunday’s game with 18 points.

“I thought it was a good shot,” said LaVine via Twitter. “We were down three. I got a really clean look. Brook (Lopez) was about six feet back. It hit the back rim.”

In spite of the missed three-pointer by LaVine late in the fourth quarter, the Bulls were down by as many as 16 points throughout the game.

The Bulls would storm back from 16 points down, thanks to an amazing scoring effort from center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds in 39 minutes of play.

Vucevic’s 24 points was not enough to help lead the Bulls to their first playoff win in five years, as the team had no answer for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a game high 27 points in the victory.

Final Score: Bucks 93, Bulls 86.

With the loss, the Bulls fall to 0-1 in the best of seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls, finished with a team-high 24 points and 17 rebounds.

