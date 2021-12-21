Bulls beat Lakers 115-110 at UC

After losing 10 players to COVID-19 protocols over the last two weeks, the Chicago Bulls returned to action on Sunday, December 19, and earned a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the UC.

In his first game back in two weeks, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 38 points on his return. DeRozan hit a clutch jumper down the stretch to put the Bulls up top for good at 111-110 with 52.8 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter.

“I felt great,” said DeRozan after returning from COVID-19 protocols. “Before the COVID situation I was banged up. I gave my body time to heal and rest a little bit.” DeRozan said the time off was a blessing in disguise. He said he spent most of his time in his basement during the COVID-19 protocol. And once he received the news he was cleared to play, he immediately drove to the Advocate Center to get up some reps.

“As soon as I got up, I went to the gym at one o’clock in the morning,” DeRozan said.

The Bulls built a double-digit lead in the first half, but the Lakers trimmed the lead to 61-59 at halftime. The Lakers outscored the Bulls 37-33 in the second quarter.

The Bulls bounced back in the fourth quarter with huge baskets from Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and two clutch free throws by Lonzo Ball to close out the game. Ball finished Sunday’s game with 19 points.

The Bulls outscored the Lakers 32-26 in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Bulls 115, Lakers 110.

With the win, the Bulls snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 18-10 on the season.

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].